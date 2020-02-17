Tue. Feb 18th, 2020

Govt. of Pakistan urged to take measures for protection، promotion of Wakhi language and heritage

16 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Wakhi Tajik Cultural Association, a representative organization of the Wakhi speaking population of Pakistan, organized a cultural event at the Karakoram International University in Gilgit.

Artists and performers enthralled the audience with dance and music. A session of poetry recitation was also part of the event.

Scholars and activists highlighted the history and culture of the Wakhi speaking people, who live in four countries, surrounding the Pamir mountains. They said that in view of the cultural threats faced by the Wakhi community, the government of Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan should work on emergency basis to promote and protect Wakhi language and culture.

Farman Karim Baig’s report from Gilgit

Link: https://youtu.be/BmH5ddUBK64

