Wed. Mar 4th, 2020

9 suspected cases of Coronavirus from Gilgit-Baltistan sent to Islamabad for testing

1 day ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has revealed nine suspected patients of coronavirus have been sent to NIH Islamabad for testing and analysis.

The information was shared by the Health Department during a meeting chaired by the region’s Home Secretary Chaudary Muhammad Ali, said an official press release.

The government has also decided to close down all schools, colleges and other educational institutions till March 7, 2020.

It is here to mention that a 61-year-old patient,  resident of Alchori village of Shigar district, was confirmed positive for coronavirus at PIMS, Islamabad.

The hospital has reported his condition completely out of danger.

