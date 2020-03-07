Assistant Commissioner orders legal action against 7th grader acting as a doctor, performing surgeries

CHITRAL: Assistant Commissioner of Lower Chitral, based out of Drosh, has ordered action against a 7th grader, 14-year-old, for allegedly “acting as a doctor, prescribing medication, and undertaking surgeries.”

The AC, administrative head of a sub-division, has therefore ordered action against the ‘quack’ to ensure public safety.

It is pertinent to note that a recent media report had portrayed the child as ‘possessed’ with a Djin (supernatural entity).

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...