Sun. Mar 8th, 2020

Assistant Commissioner orders legal action against 7th grader acting as a doctor, performing surgeries

18 hours ago Pamir Times

CHITRAL: Assistant Commissioner of Lower Chitral, based out of Drosh, has ordered action against a 7th grader, 14-year-old, for allegedly “acting as a doctor, prescribing medication, and undertaking surgeries.”

The AC, administrative head of a sub-division, has therefore ordered action against the ‘quack’ to ensure public safety.

It is pertinent to note that a recent media report had portrayed the child as ‘possessed’ with a Djin (supernatural entity).

