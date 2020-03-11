Persimmons of Northern Pakistan and their benefits

Saba Irum

Persimmons are botanically called ‘Diospyros kaki’,originated in China and were later introduced in Japan.Pakistani amlok or persimmon are the round fruits which weigh nearly about 175 g each.They are yellow orange at the time of harvest and then they turn reddish orange as the fruit gets more ripe.One tree produces approximately about 180 kg of the fruit.This fruit can be dried and then preserved for a year.In Pakistan this fruit is called ‘amlok’,it is named after the name of a valley in which it has been cultivated for over many centuries,called ‘Amlok Dara’,’Valley of the Persimmons’.This valley is located about 600 -800 m above the sea level.This valley is found in the territory of Barikot in Swat valley. Also the persimmons grow in the northern areas of Pakistan.

The persimmons can also be used for making juices and smoothies.I would like to share the recipe of the persimmon juice with the combination of orange juice and cinnamon.

Ingredients

1/4 tspn. Vanilla extract

1/4 banana fresh or frozen

1 persimmon (ripe)

A pinch of cinnamon

1 cup of orange juice

Ice (optional)

Method

Peel the persimmon and cut it into pieces.Put all the ingredients into a blender.Blend until it gets smooth.Pour into a glass and sprinkle some cinnamon on it.Enjoy.

The persimmons have several benefits for our health like they reduce the high blood pressure.They maintain the healthy skin.They are great natural laxative.They fight the stress.They are the best detoxifier.They prevent from the cold and flues.They maintain a healthy skin.They fight cancer.They are good for liver.They strengthen immunity.They improve eye health.They contain vitamin C 12.5 percent,vitamin A 3 percent,vitamin E 5 percent,vitamin K 2 percent,iron 2 percent,phosphorus 4.5 percent,calcium 0.8 percent.

Persimmons can be used in making juices,jams,smoothies,etc.

Persimmon Banana juice

1 banana( ripe)

2 persimmons

1 tspn of desiccated coconut

13.5 oz of coconut milk

2 tbspn of chia seeds

2 tbspn of honey

Method

Put all the ingredients in a blender.Blend until smooth.Add in honey to taste.Sprinkle some chia seeds and the coconut powder on the top and enjoy.

Pakistan is mashAllah a very blessed land to have these unique persimmon fruits in the northern areas and some other parts of the country.The need is that we must find out more latest agricultural methods to increase it’s production and the new techniques to preserve the fruits.

