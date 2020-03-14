Hopes high about anticipated Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Preservation interventions in Upper Chitral

Reported by Bashir Hussain Azad

CHITRAL: The first progress review meeting of Landscape Coordination Committee (LCC) of the Hindukush Landscape of Pakistan Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program (PSLEP) was held today. Participants of the coordination meeting took keen interest in the anticipated interventions pertaining to Snow Leopard conservation, and protection of the ecosystem.

The meeting was chaired by Shah Saud, Deputy Commissioner of Upper Chitral, who is also the chairman of the forum. Other members of the committee include Assistant Commissioner Booni, District Director Livestock, Director Agriculture, SubDivisonal Forest Officer Wildlife Division, Range Officer Booni Forest Range, Assistant Director NTFP, Head of AKRSP Booni, and community representatives of Torkhow and Terich Valleys attended the meeting.

Mr. Jaffar U Din, National Program Manager (NPM), PSLEP, and Deputy Director SLF, shared the annual work plan of 2020 with the participants through a presentation. He comprehensively explained all the proposed activities to be undertaken in this project. The NPM shared the progress review for year 2019 with the forum. He briefed the participants about the achievements in formation of two Valley Conservation and Sustainable Development Organization (VCSDO) and the hurdles being faced in execution of the project by certain vest-interested elements.

The NPM then highlighted the challenges being faced in implementation of the workplan and sought cooperation of the District Administration.

The Deputy Commissioner assured his full assistance for the project and termed it beneficial not only for Snow leopard conservation but the whole environment. He stressed upon the participation of women as they are directly involved in household activities in montane and remote region.

The community representatives stressed the need on regulating the movements of “nomads” or “Gujjars” in order to effectively conserve the precious flora and fauna of the fragile ecosystem. All the stakeholders of the forum took keen interest in the anticipated interventions for protection of snow leopard and its whole ecosystem.The meeting ended with vote of thanks from honorable chairman and fixed next session in April in Terich valley to assess the ground realities.

