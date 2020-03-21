Gilgit-Baltistan has only one Coronavirus lab, 51 samples from Shigar sent to Islamabad for testing
With reporting by Abid Shigri
SHIGAR: Samples taken from 51 pilgrims in Shigar district sent to NIH Islamabad for coronaviruses testing.
Gilgit-Baltistan has only one coronavirus testing lab, with the capacity of conducting ten tests a day.
Increased testing capacity can help the regional government to develop a comprehensive and informed decision about managing the outbreak.
As of March 20, the Gilgit-Baltistan region has 30 confirmed cases, which is, proportionate to the region’s population, a significant number.