Gilgit-Baltistan has only one Coronavirus lab, 51 samples from Shigar sent to Islamabad for testing

Shigar: Health officials take a swab sample from a woman who has returned from a pilgrimage in Iran. Photo: Abid Shigri

With reporting by Abid Shigri

SHIGAR: Samples taken from 51 pilgrims in Shigar district sent to NIH Islamabad for coronaviruses testing.

Gilgit-Baltistan has only one coronavirus testing lab, with the capacity of conducting ten tests a day.

Increased testing capacity can help the regional government to develop a comprehensive and informed decision about managing the outbreak.

As of March 20, the Gilgit-Baltistan region has 30 confirmed cases, which is, proportionate to the region’s population, a significant number.

