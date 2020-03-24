23 Coronavirus cases in Gilgit-Baltistan transmitted locally
GILGIT: A document developed by the Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department has indicated that 23 of the 80 confirmed Coronavirus cases have been transmitted locally.
The 23 individuals who have tested positive do not have any history of traveling abroad, which indicates community spread.
52 of the positive cases are among the first batch of Zaireen who came from Taftan, while 5 Zaireen had come earlier. The remaining 23 have, reportedly, contracted the virus locally.