“Pakistan Army will never leave the people of GB alone in these challenging times”: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has said that Pakistan Army is working with the GB govt and administration to provide additional support on “war footing”.

“Pakistan Army is cognizant of the challenges facing the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. We are working closely with GB Govt and civil administration to provide all possible support while additional resources are being arranged on war footing, in conjunction with Federal Government.”

“We will never leave the people of GB alone in these challenging times. Pakistanis will fight against COVID-19 as one.”

With 80 confirmed cases, Gilgit-Baltistan has emerged as one of the most affected parts of Pakistan, because the population of GB is around 1.5 million. The Gilgit-Baltistan region has the highest number of cases per million people currently.

