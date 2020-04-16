Thu. Apr 16th, 2020

GB Government retracts decision of lock-down relaxation after backlash

7 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan has retracted its decision of ‘relaxing’ the lock-down after backlash from the public.

The lockdown will remain in place without any relaxation, Advisor to CM Shams Mir, has said.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit on Wednesday evening, GB’s Minister of Work, Minister of Law, Minister of Local Govt and the Adviser to CM had a announced major relaxation for construction and food related sectors.

But this move was widely criticized by health professionals and general public on social media. The government was accused of announcing the decision without having consultation with health department and other stakeholders.

Following the criticism, Adviser to CM Shams Mir has reversed the move through a communique shared with media on Wednesday night.

Shams Mir has said that the cabinet committee had just shared its recommendations with media and the lockdown will continue as usual. He has appealed the public to strictly observe the lockdown till further notification.

Advisor has said that these recommendations will be discussed further in the apex committee meeting on Thursday. He has further said that the recommendations of cabinet committee and apex committee will be then presented for the final approval of the provincial cabinet.

Mir has said that consultation is being made with all stakeholders in this regard.

