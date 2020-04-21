Career and Aptitude

By Mahrukh Nafees Malik

A lady (one of my acquaintances) came to me and started asking regarding my studies.

“Ahhh my dear daughter hope your studies are going well. I know studying a medical will be tough for you!.’’ As per her saying, I was amazed a little bid and tried to clear out her doubt by assuring her that I was studying MSc not medical. Such ridiculous predictions certainly begs a question in our minds.I agree a fact that studying a medical can be tough but it does not mean one should start to imprecate evil upon himself.

Every field has its own importance and charm. Either one is studying a medical or an engineering.Either a person is a photographer or a choreographer, both have its own dignitary.

So many career related problems are persisting in our society.One of the major ingredient ,adding to the persisting career related problems would be neglecting the factor of an IQ level .Usually we don’t understand the different IQ(Intelligence Quotient) levels of the children.

Howard Gardner, Ph.D., Professor of Education at Harvard University theorizes that people do not have just an intellectual capacity, but have many kinds of intelligence including musical, interpersonal, spatial-visual, and linguistic intelligence. These competencies are associated to a person’s unique aptitude set of capabilities.

An individual might have a strong grip in a specific area, such as musical intelligence. For example, an individual might be strong in verbal, musical, and naturalistic intelligence.I will discuss a few of them.

Logical-mathematical intelligence: ability to think conceptually and abstractly.

Naturalist intelligence: ability to recognize and categorize plants, animals and other objects in nature.

Spatial-visual intelligence:capacity to think in images and pictures, to visualize accurately and abstractly.

Parents are often seen comparing their children with others by ignoring a fact individuals having an IQ level of 70 and 100 are not alike.

In reality pupil are doing their best according to their IQ.In such a condition there comes a larger discrepancy between “what they want to be?” and “who they are?”

Individual who attain low grades might have to face every tom dick and harry’s words which compel them to be on a knifes edge.Every days we hear suicidal reports.

According to WHO( world health organization).

“Close to 800 000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds.Suicide occurs throughout the lifespan and is the second leading cause of death among 15-29 year old globally”.One of the major etiology of a suicidal ideation is failure in exams. Appreciation enhances ones morale and determination can put any students on a path of success.In terms of appreciation I will quote a narration here:

A child came back to home with a letter in his hand :

“Mom, my teacher gave this paper to me and told me only your mother can read it. What does it say?”

His mother was all tore up when she came to know what was written inside.A child with questioning eyes compelled her to utter the words:

“Your son is a genius. This school is too small for him and doesn’t have good enough teachers to train him. Please teach him yourself.”

So many years passed,after his mothers death he accidentally found a page with a message written on it“Your son is mentally deficient. We cannot let him attend our school any more. He is expelled.”

A child who turned into an adult now notes in his diary.

“Thomas A. Edison was a mentally deficient child whose mother turned him into the genius of the Century.” Yes,he was none other than a Thomas Edison, the inventor of the incandescent light bulb, the phonograph, and the motion picture camera and much more.

Parents and teachers are the nation builders. Being a parent neither be authoritative nor be pessimistic.Just appreciate your child’s efforts and try to motivate him towards his aptitude with the help of career counselors.

