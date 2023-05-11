Vital role of forestry in environmental preservation

By Naseema



Forestry is the scientific management of forests and related resources for environmental and

socioeconomic benefits. It also includes a wide range of activities like, planning, development, as well as monitoring and evaluation of forest resources. Forests are key factors of the environment that provide

different services such as consumption of carbon dioxide, purification of water and air, conservation of

soil and wildlife habitat etc. Therefore, sustainable management of forest is very important to maintain

the human needs and environmental protection.

Plants consume carbon dioxide from atmosphere and convert it into biomass emitting oxygen in the process. Therefore, forests are supposed very important element in reducing the effects of climate change. Sustainable forest management practices such as afforestation, reforestation, and improved forest management can increase carbon sequestration and enhance the resilience of ecosystems to climate change.

Another critical benefit of forestry is the conservation of biodiversity. Forests provide habitat for

numerous plant and animal species and play a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance.

Sustainable forest management practices that preserve and enhance biodiversity can promote

ecosystem resilience, reduce the risk of species extinction, and contribute to the sustainable use of

forest resources.

In a nutshell, forestry is an essential component of environmental conservation, providing critical

services such as carbon sequestration, biodiversity conservation, and economic benefits. Sustainable

forest management practices that balance economic, social, and environmental considerations can

ensure the long-term viability of forest resources and promote sustainable development.

Another important scientific management of forestry is Range and Wildlife management that is the

management of rangelands and their wildlife resources for the benefit of humans and the environment.

Rangelands are areas of land dominated by native grasses, shrubs, and other vegetation that are managed for livestock grazing, wildlife habitat, and recreation. Sustainable range and wildlife

management practices can promote biodiversity conservation, soil conservation, and sustainable

economic development. The primary objectives of range and wildlife management is the preservation

and enhancement of wildlife habitat. Rangelands provide critical habitat for numerous wildlife species,

including ungulates, carnivores, and birds. Sustainable range and wildlife management practices that

enhance habitat quality can promote species diversity, reduce the risk of species extinction, and

contribute to the sustainable use of natural resources.

Range and wildlife management also involves monitoring and evaluation of ecosystem health and

resilience. Rangelands are vulnerable to various ecological disturbances, including wildfire, invasive

species, and climate change. Sustainable range and wildlife management practices that promote

ecosystem resilience can reduce the risk of ecological degradation, enhance biodiversity conservation,

and contribute to the sustainable use of natural resources. In short, range and wildlife management is

critical to the conservation of rangelands and their wildlife resources. Sustainable range and wildlife

management practices that balance economic, social, and environmental considerations can promote

biodiversity conservation, soil conservation, and sustainable economic development.

The interdisciplinary field of forestry includes Wood Science and Technology that involves the study of the physical, mechanical, chemical, and biological properties of wood and wood-based products.

Forestry is closely related to wood science and technology, as it involves the management of forests and

the production of wood and other forest products.

In forestry, wood science and technology plays a critical role in the sustainable management of forest

resources. This includes the development of new technologies for the processing and utilization of

wood, as well as the assessment of wood quality and performance. Wood scientists and technologists

work to improve the efficiency of wood production and reduce waste by developing new methods for

harvesting, sawing, drying, and treating wood.

They also study the environmental impact of forestry activities and work to develop sustainable forestry

practices that balance the economic and ecological needs of forest communities. This includes the

development of new approaches to forest management, such as selective harvesting and reforestation,

as well as the use of non-timber forest products to generate income and support local livelihoods.

Overall, wood science and technology is a critical component of forestry, providing the scientific

knowledge and technical expertise needed to sustainably manage forest resources and meet the

growing demand for wood products in a changing world.

Therefore, we need to focus on forest policies and laws that are crucial for the effective management and conservation of forests. A well-crafted forest policy can ensure that forests are managed sustainably, providing long-term benefits to society, such as clean air and water, biodiversity conservation, and climate regulation. Forest laws regulate the use and protection of forests and provide guidance for sustainable forest management practices. They also help to prevent illegal activities such as deforestation, logging, and wildlife poaching. In addition, forest policy and law can support the development of local economies through forest-based industries such as ecotourism and sustainable timber harvesting. Overall, a comprehensive and well-implemented forest policy and law can ensure that forests are conserved and managed for the benefit of both present and future generations.

The contributor is a 6th semester student at KIU, Gilgit.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...