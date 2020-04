GILGIT: The number of active cases in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region has re-surged to 103, with 10 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The newly confirmed cases include a nurse, her husband and their two minor children. The nurse was working at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Gilgit city.

Meanwhile, two more patients have also recovered in Gilgit.

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas.

