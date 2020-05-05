Italy, Gilgit-Baltistan doctors share COVID-19 experiences via teleconference

GILGIT: The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation supported to organize a video Conference of doctor of Italy and Pakistan on COVID 19.

Italy is one of the worst hit countries of Coronavirus. The experiences of the doctors in Italy are worth sharing with the countries like Pakistan where the Pandemic is spreading in creating uncertainty about its intensity and impact in the days to come.

The Italian Development Cooperation intended some very good experience sharing of the doctors of Italy and Pakistan to capitalize on the best practices adopted in Italy deemed to be beneficial for Pakistani doctors to cope with this menace.

EvK2CNR coordinated the teleconference that held on May 04 at the conference hall of the Chief Secretary’s office in Gilgit. Senior Experts from Italy including Dr. Peter Assembergs and Dr Annalisa Cogo shared their valuable experiences in the eve of Corona triggered situation.

Doctors from Government Health Department GB participated in the conference and asserted that it was a great learning experience. The Italian experts applauded the measures and hard work of doctors and paramedical staff in Pakistan and GB in their efforts to fight with Coronavirus.

The Government Health Department Gilgit-Baltistan has appreciated the role of Italian Cooperation, Government of Italy for the support and the coordination of EvK2CNR.

In the coming days more conferences will take place that will bring in a lot of knowledge to benefit from and to aptly deal with this pandemic.

