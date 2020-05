With reporting by Subakhan Suhail

GILGIT: Gilgit–Baltistan reports fourth Coronavirus related death on Friday.

A 55-year-old man has died of Coronavirus at Astore District Headquarter Hospital. The deceased is a resident of Minimerg.

Five of his family members have also tested Coronavirus positive. His test result was released after his death.

The patient had traveled from Rawalpindi on April 29.

