22 residents of Chitral included in Schedule 4 of Anti-Terrorism watchlist
CHITRAL: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA) has included 22 residents of Upper and Lower Chitral districts in Schedule IV of the Anti-Terrorism watch-list.
Details related to the suspicious activities of the proscribed individuals have not been mentioned a list making the rounds on social media.
People proscribed under Schedule IV are kept under surveillance and their activities are monitored, because they are suspected of being involved in activities that are considered to be terroristic.