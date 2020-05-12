Tue. May 12th, 2020

22 residents of Chitral included in Schedule 4 of Anti-Terrorism watchlist

5 mins ago Pamir Times

CHITRAL:  The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NCTA) has included 22 residents of Upper and Lower Chitral districts in Schedule IV of the Anti-Terrorism watch-list.

Details related to the suspicious activities of the proscribed individuals have not been mentioned a list making the rounds on social media.

People proscribed under Schedule IV are kept under surveillance and their activities are monitored, because they are suspected of being involved in activities that are considered to be terroristic.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Broghil resident who recently traveled to Chitral from Gilgit-Baltistan has died “due to Appendicitis”

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Coronavirus Fear: Upper Chitral District refuses entry to 25 residents of Broghil returning from GB

1 month ago Pamir Times

Third suspected Coronavirus patient from Chitral sent to Peshawar for testing

2 months ago Pamir Times

Chitral not prepared for containing coronavirus: MNA Akbar Chitrali

2 months ago Pamir Times

Improve roads before arranging festivals in Chitral

3 months ago Pamir Times

House gutted by accidental fire in Chitral’s Karimabad Valley, mother and child survive

4 months ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

22 residents of Chitral included in Schedule 4 of Anti-Terrorism watchlist

5 mins ago Pamir Times

Approaches to Parenting Skills

1 hour ago Pamir Times

Hunza Private School Association appeals parents to submit fees

7 hours ago Pamir Times

Stereotyping CoVID-19 Pandemic

15 hours ago Pamir Times

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) could be a game-changer against COVID-19

2 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: