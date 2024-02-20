Chitral Forest Division, FAO distribute 26,000 Fruit Plants in remote parts of Chitral Valley

Chitral Forest Division, under the FAO Chilghoza Project, distributed 26,000 fruit plants among

communities residing in various valleys of Chitral, said a press release. The distribution events took place in Kalash Valley (including Birir, Bumburate), as well as in Shishikoh and Madaklasht Valley.

“The fruit plants, carefully selected to thrive in the region’s climate and environment, encompassed

grafted varieties of walnut, apricots, and apples.”

Abdul Majeed, Divisional Forest Officer, Chitral Forest Division, attended the and oversaw the distribution process. Emphasizing the significance of fruit plant plantation, Mr. Majeed highlighted its pivotal role in

supporting local livelihoods and contributing to forest conservation efforts in the area.

Under the free distribution program, 2600 local community members and over 400 households

benefited from the initiative this year alone. Mr. Ajaz Ahmad, Provincial Coordinator of the Chilghoza

Project, highlighted the project’s broader objectives of conserving the Chilghoza forest landscape and

enhancing forest value chain development to improve livelihoods.

Expressing gratitude for the efforts of the Forest Department and FAO, Mr. Unat Baig Kalash, a Kalash

elder and Member of the District Council Chitral, lauded their commitment to the area’s development.

He emphasized the local community’s interest for fruit plant plantation, recognizing its integral role in

sustaining their livelihoods. The distribution of fruit plants not only signifies a step towards economic

empowerment but also reflects a collaborative endeavor towards environmental stewardship and

community well-being in Chitral – PR

