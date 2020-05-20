Thu. May 21st, 2020

Doctors demand deployment of Army, Rangers at Provincial HQ Hospital Gilgit

18 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Doctors demand deployment of Army and Rangers at Provincial Headquarter Hospital Gilgit in order to provide security to the hospital staff.

This demand was made after the family members of a suspected Coronavirus patient ransacked the hospital after the patient died due to alleged negligence on the part of the medical staff.

This was the second incident involving attacks on the hospital within a month.

Chief Minister has constituted an inquiry committee headed by Commissioner Gilgit to ascertain facts. He has directed the authorities to ensure security in hospitals.

Hafiz has also directed stern action against the culprits on the basis of the recommendations of the committee.

