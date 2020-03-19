Gilgit-Baltistan govt bans entry of domestic tourists for three weeks

GILGIT: Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan has said that the Coronaviruses outbreak in the region is an ‘alarming situation’.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the number of Coronaviruses patients had risen to 13 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He cautioned that the numbers may be more than 100, because over 300 pilgrims are soon going to return to the region.

In view of the alarming situation, the Chief Minister announced a three-week ban on entry and movement of domestic and local tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that foreign tourists will be allowed to visit Gilgit-Baltistan after Coronavirus certification.

The CM also announced closure of all markets in Gilgit and Skardu from March 22. He added that medical stores/pharmacies, grocery and vegetable shops will remain open. Hafiz also announced creation of a coronavirus fund, adding that all govt employees above BPS-7 and cabinet members will contribute 5 days salary to the fund. The Chief Minister also announced restoration of Saturday as a public holiday. He criticized the role of federal government in poorly managing issues related to Coronavirus. He pointed out that poor screening process and quarantine center at Taftan had caused widespread Coronavirus infection among the pilgrims. Watch the Press Conference

