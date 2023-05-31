Fri. Jun 2nd, 2023

ECNEC approves project for establishment of “Regional Grid” in Gilgit-Baltistan

1 day ago

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), Islamabad on May 31, 2023.

GILGIT: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), today. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers from Federal Ministries and Provincial departments participated in the meeting in the meeting.

The ECNEC considered and approved in principle a project of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB for the Establishment of Regional Grids in Gilgit-Baltistan Phase-I in Astore, Gilgit, Hunza, and Skardu Districts in GB at the revised cost of Rs. 17, 425.57 million with FEC of Rs. 1824.02 million subject to the reconsideration of bidding, construction and engineering estimates by the Planning Ministry.

The ECNEC also considered and approved another project of Government of Gilgit Baltistan to be executed by W&P Department Gilgit-Baltistan of 26 MW Shagharthang Hydropower Project in District Skardu at the revised cost of Rs. 18,374.44 million including FEC of Rs.4461.03 million.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

