GILGIT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has appointed Brigadier (r) Rashid Ullah Baig as the Head of its “Standing Committee on Accountability & Discipline GB.”

Brig (r) Rashid Ullah Baig got fame in 2005 as a helicopter pilot after rescuing a Slovanian mountaineer who was stuck at Nanga Parbat.

Other members of the committee include Ahmed Mir (Advocate) and Wazir Ghulam Mehdi.

