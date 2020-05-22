Shaukat Ali Khan appointed as member of KIU Senate

GILGIT: Shaukat Ali Khan, serving as University of Central Asia’s Chief Information Officer, and Shehzad Jeeva, Director of Aga Khan University Examination Board, have been appointed as members of the Senate of Karakoram International University.

The appointments were made by the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, who is also the Chancellor of KIU.

Shaukat Ali Khan belongs to Hunza, Gigit-Baltistan.

Shaukat has many years of experience in senior management and leading international IT organizations. Currently, he is working at the University of Central Asia as a Chief Information Officer (CIO). As part of the executive management, responsible for the overall management of all aspects of IT services, including leading and innovating seamless operation of IT systems and digital transformation. He is responsible to build on the UCA’s IT vision to plan and introduce appropriate information technology systems, so that the institution optimizes benefits from emerging technologies. Additionally, responsible to ensure that the IT strategy meets, and supports the growth and business strategy of UCA across all three countries – Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyz Republic in 14 locations. He joined UCA from Copenhagen Denmark, where he was working at Novo Nordisk HQ Copenhagen as a Head of IT Production infrastructure of global production facilities. He was providing leadership to the team of senior architects, specialists, project managers, consultants and operational experts. Additionally, he was responsible to define and implement a long-term strategy and road-map for the Production infrastructure. He was leading and managing teams in different time zones to support 43 manufacturing factories around the world. Novo Nordisk is the biggest market share holder company in Scandinavia and 6th in Europe with over 150 billion USD market share.

Earlier, he was responsible as a Chief Architect for the network infrastructure which serves more than 43,000 employees in over 80 countries worldwide. Prior to Novo Nordisk, he was working at UNICEF HQ IT Center in Copenhagen, where he was responsible for local data networks and its integration with global data networks and support IT operations. He has done his Master of Science in Computer Science (MS-CS) with emphasis on IT management and strategic change from Blekinge Institute of Technology, Karlskrona, Sweden. In addition, he is a Harvard Business School certified Dynamic Manager and Leader, equipped with the tools and best practices available in leadership, strategy development, project management, change management, decision making, career management, leadership development and difficult interactions.

Moreover, he has received more than 30 national and international awards for participating in various events including the IT Innovator Award of 2016 from Novo Nordisk. His book ”Technological and social issues in the development and deployment of facial recognition biometric systems” has been published and it’s available on Amazon and other leading retailers.

Shaukat is frequently called upon by the media to comment on the digitalization and technology trends; he had interviews on multiple channels including BBC, Channel 5 and TV1. He has his personal blog on education, scholarships and international jobs with thousands of viewers.

According to AKU’s website, “Dr. Shehzad Jeeva obtained his Bachelor of Scienc​e in Chemistry (with honors) at the University of Karachi in 1999, where he was awarded the Best Young Chemist Award. He earned his MS in Organic Chemistry from the University of Karachi in 2000 and a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Cambridge in 2007, where he received the Toby Jackman Prize for the most outstanding PhD thesis. Subsequently, he was a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow at the University of York, UK and McGill University, Canada before returning to Pakistan. He is well known​​ for his work in science education.

​Dr Jeeva has a joint appointment with the new AKU Faculty of Arts and Sciences and he works closely with the AKU Institute for Educational Development in the area of science education.​”

