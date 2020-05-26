Wed. May 27th, 2020

CM directs Home Secretary to form JIT to probe the double murder incident in Naltar

11 hours ago Pamir Times

Farjad Hussaina and Saleem Abbas, both residents of Lower Naltar village, were killed during a clash in the Upper Naltar village yesterday, while they were visiting the area for a picnic. 

GILGIT: Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman has directed the Home Secretary to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the Naltar incident in which two youth were killed after a clash between two groups.

The CM has also directed officials to register the FIR of the incident under Anti-Terrorism Act.

Rehman has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of two precious lives in the Naltar incident.

He has said that the culprits involved in the tragedy will be brought to justice.

The Chief Minister has urged people to avoid rumors and the situation is under complete control.

Meanwhile, the two youth were laid to rest after their funeral prayers led by prominent cleric Agha Rahat Hussain Al-Hussaini.

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

