DIAMER: Two women were killed and four others sustained injuries in a clash over a land dispute in Gunar Farm area of Diamer.

According to Chilas-based journalist Muhammad Qasim, the clash erupted over a land dispute between two groups. The deceased women were a mother and daughter.

The injured were shifted to Divisional Headquarter Hospital Chilas.

All the deceased and injured belonged to the same family.

