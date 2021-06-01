PIA to resume “Air Safari” between Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan from June 12

The Safari will allow opportunities for exploring majestic landmarks and terrains between Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan. Originating in Islamabad, the Air Safari plane will fly above K2, Nanga Parbat, Deosai, Gaherbrum and Saif ul Maluk, during an hour long flight. The flight will land at Skardu airport.

A PIA communique explaining the facilities, says: “You will be taken to Shangrila Hotel for a complimentary hi-tea after admiring Pakistan’s beautiful beauty. After landing, the flight returns 2 hours later. You have the option of returning on the same flight or changing to a different one at your convenience.”