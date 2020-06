GILGIT: The GB Chief Minister has lashed out at the Chief Election Commissioner for curtailing the regional government’s powers ahead of the elections.

The Chief Minister said that the regional government is receiving a colonial treatment. He added that anti-state emotions can emerge if the regional’ govt is treated unfairly.

Watch Abdul Rahman Bukhari’s reprot

Cameraperson: Munawar Hussain Nagri

About Author Pamir Times administrator pamir.times@gmail.com http://pamirtimes.net/ Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...