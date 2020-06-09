Typhoid spreading in Gilgit city due to consumption of highly contaminated water: EPA Report

With reporting by Abdul Rahman Bukhari

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revealed that all 9 samples of water taken from two locations in Gilgit city are unfit for human consumption.

The report says that 9 samples of potable water were taken for taken in Barmas and Jutial localities for testing. All 9 samples were tested, and it was found that they are unfit for human consumption.

The water samples had higher concentration of bacteria responsible for Tyhoide and other waterborne diseases, says the report released by EPI’s Director, Shehzad Hasan Shigri.

