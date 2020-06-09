Wed. Jun 10th, 2020

Typhoid spreading in Gilgit city due to consumption of highly contaminated water: EPA Report

6 hours ago Pamir Times

With reporting by Abdul Rahman Bukhari

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revealed that all 9 samples of water taken from two locations in Gilgit city are unfit for human consumption.

The report says that 9 samples of potable water were taken for taken in Barmas and Jutial localities for testing. All 9 samples were tested, and it was found that they are unfit for human consumption.

The water samples had higher concentration of bacteria responsible for Tyhoide and other waterborne diseases, says the report released by EPI’s Director, Shehzad Hasan Shigri.

Copy of the letter issued by EPA

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

