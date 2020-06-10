[Letter] Internet services in Misgar Valley

Dear Editor,

I want to inform you about the issues being faced by the people of Misgar Valley (sub-division Gojal, District Hunza) in telecom sector.

There isn’t any mode of mobile communication in my village .The villagers are relying only on land line network operated by SCO which is neither reliable nor efficient.

As you are aware, Misgar is among the largest villages in terms of population in Gojal Valley. However, unfortunately, due to lack of government interest our village has suffered a lot and lags behind in the field of modern communication services.

The need for better and reliable internet is especially being faced nowadays, as students from colleges and universities try to attend online classes, due to closure of educational institutions.

Regards