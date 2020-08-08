Sun. Aug 9th, 2020

SCO briefs MoIT&T officials on initiatives for improving internet access in Gilgit Baltistan and AJK

24 hours ago Pamir Times

RAWALPINDI: (PR) Additional Secretary Mr. Sher Afgan Khan and Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom (MoIT&T) Mr. Taha Bughti visited SCO on 7th of August.

According to a press statement, the MoIT officials were briefed about SCO, including SCO’s initiatives for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) during COVID 19 pandemic. Ongoing and planned projects and laying of 820 Km optical fiber cable from Khunjrab to Rawalpindi under CPEC framework, in Phase 1 and on proposed phase-II of the project, were also discussed, said that PR.

Later on the Additional Secretary and Senior Joint Secretary visited Pak China Data center and NGMS building and appreciated the modern facilities available with SCO.

Pamir Times

administrator

pamir.times@gmail.com

http://pamirtimes.net/

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

