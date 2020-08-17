24 tourists test positive for CoVID19 in Gilgit-Baltistan, taking the total active cases to 308

HUNZA: The Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department on Sunday reported that 24 tourists had tested positive after arriving in Gilgit-Baltistan. A total of 369 samples were collected from tourists of which 345 came negative.

Meanwhile, Skardu reported one more CoVID-19 related death, taking the total death toll to 61.

In total, 16 new cases were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, including Hunza (8), Ghizer (5), Skardu (2), and Astore (1).

19 patients have recovered; 13 in Gilgit and 6 in Skardu. As of Sunday, Hunza has the highest number of Active Cases, 71, followed by Ghizer 61, Skardu 60, Gilgit 46, Astore 30, Diamer 16, Shigar 9, Nagar 8, Kharmang 6 and Ghanche 1. Total number of active cases stands at 308. 2133 people have recovered from the disease, according to government statistics. 140 samples were processed on Sunday, including 55 at PHQ Gilgit, 25 at CMH Skardu, and 60 at RHQ Chilas.

