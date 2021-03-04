Committee formed to deliberate on ‘administrative, constitutional reforms’ in Gilgit-Baltistan
GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has formed a seven-member parliamentary committee to make deliberations on constitutional and administrative reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Chief minister Khalid Khurshid Khan will head the committee.
Other members include opposition leader Amjad Hussain Advocate (PPP), Ghulam Muhammad (PML-N), Muhammad Kazim Masem ( MWM), Haji Rehmat Khaliq (JUI-F), Col (r) Abbaidullah Baig (PTI), and Raja Azam Khan (PTI).