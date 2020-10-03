Gilgit-Balitstan Bar Council supports “Provisional Province” status

GILGIT: Lawyers Associations in Gilgit-Baltistan have demanded to elevate the status of Gilgit-Baltistan as “Provisional Province”.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, the lawyers condemned the protests of lawyers from some bar associations in AJK against the move of Islamabad to raise the status of Gilgit-Baltistan.

They accused the protesting lawyers from AJK of being the mouthpiece of Narendra Modi.