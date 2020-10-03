Sun. Oct 4th, 2020

Gilgit-Balitstan Bar Council supports “Provisional Province” status

11 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Lawyers Associations in Gilgit-Baltistan have demanded to elevate the status of Gilgit-Baltistan as “Provisional Province”.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, the lawyers condemned the protests of lawyers from some bar associations in AJK against the move of Islamabad to raise the status of Gilgit-Baltistan.
They accused the protesting lawyers from AJK of being the mouthpiece of Narendra Modi.
Report: Abdul Rahman Bukhari and Farman Karim Baig

