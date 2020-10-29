Fri. Oct 30th, 2020

[Exclusive] Pamir Times Interview with Bilawal Bhutto regarding Gilgit-Baltistan

7 hours ago Pamir Times

Watch an exclusive interview of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with Pamir Times on different burning issues of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Issues discussed during the interview included questions related to the constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan, share of Gilgit-Baltistan in CPEC, incarcerated Hunza youth, Khalisa Sarkar, mining lease, wheat subsidy, peoples party’s manifesto for upcoming election and first 90 days priorities of PPP Government in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Interviewer: Rajab Ali Qamar
Camera: Farman Karim Baig

