Gilgit-Baltistan Cracks Down on Poor Matric Results: 25 Educators Penalized in Major Overhaul!

Muhammad Ali Alam

GHANCHE, Kharmang: The Gilgit-Baltistan government has initiated strict departmental action against 25 headmasters, principals, and teachers over the poor results of the 2024 matriculation exams. According to an official notification, these officers were issued show-cause notices due to their unsatisfactory performance. After reviewing their responses, the Chief Secretary decided to impose various penalties.

The Education Department has imposed major penalties on 12 officers, including demotion in grade for six individuals, forced retirement for five, and a two-grade demotion for one officer. Those penalized include:

Muhammad Nawaz (BHS Sadpara)

(BHS Sadpara) Zaman Ali Zamin (BHS Dassu, Shigar)

(BHS Dassu, Shigar) Qurban Ali (BHS Siksa, Ghanche)

(BHS Siksa, Ghanche) Zulfiqar (GHS Hamzi Gond, Kharmang)

(GHS Hamzi Gond, Kharmang) Sadia Bano (GHS Chatorkhand)

(GHS Chatorkhand) Islam Baig (BHS Ameet, Ishkoman)

(BHS Ameet, Ishkoman) Ghulam Murtaza (BHS Gonar, Pharam Chilas)

(BHS Gonar, Pharam Chilas) Amjad Ali (BHS Rahimabad, Gilgit)

(BHS Rahimabad, Gilgit) Afzal Baig (BHS Minimarg)

(BHS Minimarg) Niaz Muhammad (BHS Hindur)

(BHS Hindur) Muhammad Ismail (BHS Tololing)

(BHS Tololing) Hussain (BHS Thoi)

Additionally, 13 officers have been given minor penalties, including suspension of increments, show-cause notices, and official reprimands. These officers include:

Rehmat Khan (BHS Ishkoman)

(BHS Ishkoman) Ghulam Mehdi (BMS Kharmang)

(BMS Kharmang) Ramzan Ali (BHS Sikandarabad)

(BHS Sikandarabad) Syed Mirza (BHS Ishkoman)

(BHS Ishkoman) Anwar Khan (BHS Datochi)

(BHS Datochi) Durri Manshoor (GHS Hyderabad, Hunza)

(GHS Hyderabad, Hunza) Syed Mazhar Rizvi (GHSS Nagar, Hopper)

(GHSS Nagar, Hopper) Bayaz Khan (BHS Dahimal, Ghizer)

(BHS Dahimal, Ghizer) Musarrat Shaheen (GHS Pakura, Ghizer)

(GHS Pakura, Ghizer) Sher Wali (BHS Damas, Ghizer)

(BHS Damas, Ghizer) Muhammad Nazir Khan (BHS Thoi)

(BHS Thoi) Majeed Khan (BHS Manawar)

The Gilgit-Baltistan Education Department has made it clear that these measures have been taken to improve educational standards and address poor performance. Further strict actions are expected in the future.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

