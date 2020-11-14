Committee formed to investigate suspicious death of young photographer, Moin Akhtar

GULMIT: The Assistant Commissioner of Sub-Division Gojal, Hunza, has formed a three-member committee to investigate the suspicious death of Moin Akhtar, a resident of Gulmit.

Moin died three days back under suspicious circumstances.

11 people were arrested initially, according to Assistant Commissioner Zulqarnain Sewag, on suspicion of foul play. There are reports of a violent scuffle between two groups of youth a few hours before Moin lost his life.

The initial cause of death was mentioned as “cardiac arrest”, but the notification issued by the Assistant Commissioner’s office mentions that there was “reasonable suspicion” due to which the inquiry committee has been formed.

The three-member committee comprises of Tehsildar Nalima Amir, Medical Officer of Civil Hospital Gulmit, Dr. Farhan Karim, and Station House Officer of Gulmit Police Station, Abid Ali.

The committee has been tasked to “investigate” the death, “ascertain the actual cause of the death” and “submit a report” within 10 days.

