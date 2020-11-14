Sun. Nov 15th, 2020

Committee formed to investigate suspicious death of young photographer, Moin Akhtar

22 hours ago Pamir Times

GULMIT: The Assistant Commissioner of Sub-Division Gojal, Hunza, has formed a three-member committee to investigate the suspicious death of Moin Akhtar, a resident of Gulmit.

Moin died three days back under suspicious circumstances.

11 people were arrested initially, according to Assistant Commissioner Zulqarnain Sewag, on suspicion of foul play. There are reports of a violent scuffle between two groups of youth a few hours before Moin lost his life.

The initial cause of death was mentioned as “cardiac arrest”, but the notification issued by the Assistant Commissioner’s office mentions that there was “reasonable suspicion” due to which the inquiry committee has been formed.

The three-member committee comprises of Tehsildar Nalima Amir, Medical Officer of Civil Hospital Gulmit, Dr. Farhan Karim, and Station House Officer of Gulmit Police Station, Abid Ali.

The committee has been tasked to “investigate” the death, “ascertain the actual cause of the death” and “submit a report” within 10 days.

Inquiry Committee Notification

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Ministers & legislators cannot run election campaign, GB Chief Court rules

3 days ago Pamir Times

NAB arrests Shah Salim Khan of Hunza on bank fraud charges

4 days ago Pamir Times

“Provisional reforms reflect aspirations of the indigenous populace of Gilgit-Baltistan”: MOFA

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

[Exclusive] Pamir Times Interview with Bilawal Bhutto regarding Gilgit-Baltistan

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

FAFEN Calls for ‘improved’ Access and Participation of Women, Seasonal Migrants in GB Polls

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan’s COVID positivity ratio increasing

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Election Fever in GB and Lack of Leadership 

19 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan Elections: What Was New This Time?

20 hours ago Pamir Times

Committee formed to investigate suspicious death of young photographer, Moin Akhtar

22 hours ago Pamir Times

A Letter to Voters in GBLA-06, Hunza

2 days ago Pamir Times

Ministers & legislators cannot run election campaign, GB Chief Court rules

3 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: