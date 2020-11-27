[Free At Last] Baba Jan, Iftikhar Karbalai, Shukoor Ullah Baig released from jail
GILGIT/DAMAS: The last three imprisoned Hunza activist, including AWP leader Baba Jan, Karakoram National Movement’s Iftikhar Karbalai and Shukoor Ullah Baig were released from Damas jail.
With the latest releases, all of the 14 Hunza activists are now out of jail.
On 11 August 2011, Hunza police had opened fire on a group of IDPs in Aliabad protesting for compensation for the affectees of Attabad disaster. Two protesters Afzal Baig, 22-year-old student, and his father lost their lives in this incident.
The murder of the IDPs caused widespread protests in Hunza. Police arrested several youths including Baba Jan on charges of vandalizing public property.
The prisoners were released as part of an agreement signed in the wake of a 7-day-long sit-in in Aliabad Hunza, attended by thousands of people in October 2020.
The sit-in was postponed after the ministers of the Gilgit-Baltistan Caretaker government signed an agreement with the community representatives assuring them of the release of the incarcerated youth.