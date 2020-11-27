Sat. Nov 28th, 2020

[Free At Last] Baba Jan, Iftikhar Karbalai, Shukoor Ullah Baig released from jail

21 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT/DAMAS: The last three imprisoned Hunza activist, including AWP leader Baba Jan, Karakoram National Movement’s Iftikhar Karbalai and Shukoor Ullah Baig were released from Damas jail.

With the latest releases, all of the 14 Hunza activists are now out of jail.

On 11 August 2011, Hunza police had opened fire on a group of IDPs in Aliabad protesting for compensation for the affectees of Attabad disaster. Two protesters Afzal Baig, 22-year-old student, and his father lost their lives in this incident.
The murder of the IDPs caused widespread protests in Hunza. Police arrested several youths including Baba Jan on charges of vandalizing public property.
The prisoners were released as part of an agreement signed in the wake of a 7-day-long sit-in in Aliabad Hunza, attended by thousands of people in October 2020.
The sit-in was postponed after the ministers of the Gilgit-Baltistan Caretaker government signed an agreement with the community representatives assuring them of the release of the incarcerated youth.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

96 CoVID-19 related deaths reported in Gilgit-Baltistan since pandemic begin

2 days ago Pamir Times

CoVID-19 Risk Allowance Approved for GB Health officials

2 days ago Pamir Times

Newly elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to take oath tomorrow

4 days ago Pamir Times

Five more imprisoned Hunza activists released from jail

4 days ago Pamir Times

Four more of the incarcerated Hunza activists released

1 week ago Pamir Times

Five Companies of Pakistan Army requisitioned to maintain law and order in Gilgit and Chilas

1 week ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

[Free At Last] Baba Jan, Iftikhar Karbalai, Shukoor Ullah Baig released from jail

21 hours ago Pamir Times

Who is Khalid Khurshid?

22 hours ago Pamir Times

96 CoVID-19 related deaths reported in Gilgit-Baltistan since pandemic begin

2 days ago Pamir Times

CoVID-19 Risk Allowance Approved for GB Health officials

2 days ago Pamir Times

SCO’s “Ideal” Internet Service during Gilgit-Baltistan Elections

2 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: