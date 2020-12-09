Shah Salim Khan opts for plea bargain, pays 51mn rupees to end corruption case

ISLAMABAD: Prince Shah Salim Khan has paid Rs51 million as part of a plea bargain struck with NAB in the Pak-China Sost Port Company fraud case.

Salim was arrested on November 11 for defrauding the National Bank of Pakistan’s Sost branch of Rs50 million.

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has approved the plea bargain, according to a press release.

According to NAB, Salim Khan borrowed Rs50 million from the bank on fake documents as the vice-chairman of the company and transferred the amount to his personal bank account.