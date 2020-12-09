Fri. Dec 11th, 2020

Shah Salim Khan opts for plea bargain, pays 51mn rupees to end corruption case

1 day ago Pamir Times

Shah Salim Khan (on the right) seated next to his father Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan, former governor of Gilgit-Balitstan

ISLAMABAD: Prince Shah Salim Khan has paid Rs51 million as part of a plea bargain struck with NAB in the Pak-China Sost Port Company fraud case.

Salim was arrested on November 11 for defrauding the National Bank of Pakistan’s Sost branch of Rs50 million.
NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has approved the plea bargain, according to a press release.
According to NAB, Salim Khan borrowed Rs50 million from the bank on fake documents as the vice-chairman of the company and transferred the amount to his personal bank account.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Three sentenced to death in Gilgit-Baltistan for gangraping woman for 7 months

3 days ago Pamir Times

Aga Khan Agency for Habitat Wins “Gold Award” at World Habitat Awards

6 days ago Pamir Times

[Free At Last] Baba Jan, Iftikhar Karbalai, Shukoor Ullah Baig released from jail

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

96 CoVID-19 related deaths reported in Gilgit-Baltistan since pandemic begin

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

CoVID-19 Risk Allowance Approved for GB Health officials

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Newly elected members of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to take oath tomorrow

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Shah Salim Khan opts for plea bargain, pays 51mn rupees to end corruption case

1 day ago Pamir Times

Three sentenced to death in Gilgit-Baltistan for gangraping woman for 7 months

3 days ago Pamir Times

Street Children in Gilgit

4 days ago Pamir Times

10,000 dollars raised for Cancer patient within 15 hours

5 days ago Pamir Times

Aga Khan Agency for Habitat Wins “Gold Award” at World Habitat Awards

6 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: