Wed. Jan 25th, 2023

Teenager “takes his own life” after being accused of stealing

12 hours ago Pamir Times

CHITRAL: A 13-years old boy has allegedly taken his own life by jumping off a bridge in Chitral District of KPK after he was accused of stealing.

The boy, identified as Tanveer, a resident of Greenlasht, Chitral, was reportedly beaten up by a group of shopkeepers and handed over to the police. The father of the child, in an application demanding action against the shopkeepers, has said that his son was illegally detained by the police and he was also mentally tortured while in detention.

The tragic incident took place after the child was allegedly seen by someone while “shoplifting”.

After the child was ‘caught’, a number of shopkeepers came forward and accused him of stealing many other things, without offering any proof, wrote Iqraruddin Khisrow, wrote a local writer on social media. Tanveer was then handed over to the police. The child was also reportedly accused of stealing an 80kg heavy scale/balance (Tarazu) by the shopkeepers.

The child went home with his father and maternal-uncle after his father promised to compensate the shopkeepers.

The child reportedly left the above note under his pillow before taking his own life.

The application written by the father says that his son jumped off a bridge and took his own life. He reportedly also left a single-line note saying, “Sorry my sister. I love you”.

He has accused the shopkeepers and the local police of forcing his son to take his own life by leveling baseless allegations and torturing him.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Gilgit-Baltistan govt has miserbly failed to provide basic facilities in Hunza: Press Conference

1 week ago Pamir Times

FIR registered against road construction company for allegedly causing death of a child

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

National Action Plan reactivated in Gilgit-Baltistan, to “ensure peace and stability”

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Mother and her daughter arrested on charges of murdering a newborn child

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Prince Abbas Khan of Hunza is no more

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Efforts underway to arrest 4 more accused of blackmailing and sexually abusing teenager girl: SSP Mirza Hassan

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Teenager “takes his own life” after being accused of stealing

12 hours ago Pamir Times

Rights and Duties of Individuals Under International Law

13 hours ago Pamir Times

GB government schools in transition

1 day ago Pamir Times

DC Hunza has failed to provide 50KVA generator to Gulmit Hospital despite Chief Secretary’s instruction

1 week ago Pamir Times

Gilgit-Baltistan govt has miserbly failed to provide basic facilities in Hunza: Press Conference

1 week ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: