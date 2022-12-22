Fri. Dec 23rd, 2022

Mother shot dead during armed robbery in Gilgit

6 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: An elderly woman was shot dead in Jutial area of Gilgit City during an armed robbery attempt.

According to police sources, a masked man entered a house, in Noor Colony area of Jutial, in the darkness of the night and tried to rob the family members. On resistance from the family members, the armed man fired bullets two of which hit the mother of Engineer Sikandar Baig, who is a an employee of SCO.

The woman was rushed to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) but she lost her life. She was laid to rest after medico-legal examination in the Prince Colony Graveyward. The deceased was the mother-in-law of noted journalist Safdar Ali Safdar.

Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and started investivation.

The incident has spread panic and fear among the residents of the area. Civil society members have urged the police to review security measures and restore law and order in the area.

