Fri. Mar 6th, 2020

Man kills his wife by hanging her in a cattle pen in Lower Chitral

11 hours ago Pamir Times

CHITRAL: Police has arrested a resident of Chitral for allegedly killing his wife by hanging her with a rope inside a cattle pen. The detained suspect is also accused of attacking a local with an ax and injuring him.

Chitral Police told the media that the heinous crime allegedly took place in the name of honor. The accused Abdul Jalil reportedly suspected his wife, mother of their three children, of having an illicit relationship with a man.

Police has registered cases under article 302, 324 and 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code and started investigation.

