Tue. Dec 15th, 2020

Two medical students from Gilgit-Baltistan hit by “unmarked car” in Bahawalpur

1 day ago Pamir Times

ISLAMABAD: Two students of the Quaid-e-Azam Medical College have approached police to seek justice after the bike they were traveling on was hit by an unmarked car in Bahawalpur district of Punjab, Pakistan.

According to a First Information report (FIR), number 617/20, two groups of students, riding two bikes, were traveling to eat out at around 12pm on Dec 12, when a speeding unmarked car hit one of the bikes, injuring students named Muhammad Abideen and Junaid Ali, who belong to the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan. One of the students is reportedly in critical condition.

Eye-witness, Atiq Ullah, who was on another bike along with a fellow student Shafqat Ali, has told the the police in the application that the car was being driven recklessly in a ‘zig-zag’ movement, when it hit the students riding the bike.

Student groups have alleged that police is trying to protect the accused. They have appealed to GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed to intervene and ensure dispensation of justice.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

10,000 dollars raised for Cancer patient within 15 hours

1 week ago Pamir Times

NAB approves corruption inquiry against Syed Mehdi Shah, former Chief Minister

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

PM inaugurates two new national parks, covering 5% of Gilgit-Baltistan’s total land

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

YDA Hunza concerned about “symptoms of hepatitis” in children

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Who is Khalid Khurshid?

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

SCO’s “Ideal” Internet Service during Gilgit-Baltistan Elections

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Two medical students from Gilgit-Baltistan hit by “unmarked car” in Bahawalpur

1 day ago Pamir Times

Your Children Need You The Most

3 days ago Pamir Times

Shah Salim Khan opts for plea bargain, pays 51mn rupees to end corruption case

5 days ago Pamir Times

Three sentenced to death in Gilgit-Baltistan for gangraping woman for 7 months

7 days ago Pamir Times

Street Children in Gilgit

1 week ago Pamir Times
Unable to communicate with Instagram.
%d bloggers like this: