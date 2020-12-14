Two medical students from Gilgit-Baltistan hit by “unmarked car” in Bahawalpur

ISLAMABAD: Two students of the Quaid-e-Azam Medical College have approached police to seek justice after the bike they were traveling on was hit by an unmarked car in Bahawalpur district of Punjab, Pakistan.

According to a First Information report (FIR), number 617/20, two groups of students, riding two bikes, were traveling to eat out at around 12pm on Dec 12, when a speeding unmarked car hit one of the bikes, injuring students named Muhammad Abideen and Junaid Ali, who belong to the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan. One of the students is reportedly in critical condition.

Eye-witness, Atiq Ullah, who was on another bike along with a fellow student Shafqat Ali, has told the the police in the application that the car was being driven recklessly in a ‘zig-zag’ movement, when it hit the students riding the bike.

Student groups have alleged that police is trying to protect the accused. They have appealed to GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed to intervene and ensure dispensation of justice.

