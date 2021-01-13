Fri. Jan 15th, 2021

Young mother dies while delivering baby at DHQ Hospital Chilas, CM orders inquiry

2 days ago Pamir Times

An adult hand with the small hand of a baby.

CHILAS/GILGIT: A 22-years old mother lost her life while delivering a baby at the District Headquarters hospital in Chilas, Diamer.

Relatives of the deceased young mother staged a protest demonstration accusing the hospital staff of negligence. They said that the hospital does not have even a single gynecologist due to which the health of mothers and children are at great risk.
Taking cognizance of the protest demonstration, the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan had ordered an inquiry into the incident.
It is pertinent to note that Gilgit-Baltistan lacks tertiary care facilities. As of 2013, there were only 66 specialist doctors serving almost 2 million people across Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a government report. The situation has not improved significantly since then. Hospitals without trained staff a routine in almost all districts.
The average maternal mortality ratio in Gilgit-Baltistan is around 157 deaths per 100,000 live births, which is worse than AJK (104) and equal to Punjab (157), but better than KP (165), Sindh (224) and Balochistan (298), according to the Pakistan Maternal Mortality Survey of 2019.

About Author

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

Karachi Police kills young man from Hunza, protesters demand justice

1 week ago Pamir Times

Detention of two KIU students condemned

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Protest Music: Wakhi artists perform at the site of a collapsed bridge in Chipursan Valley

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Pakistan Army’s chopper crashes during casualty evacuation in #Minimarg, four martyred

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Supreme Appellate Court directs govt depts to take immediate steps for development of Chipursan Valley

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Anti-Terrorism Court’s judge removed from position in Gilgit-Baltistan

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Islamabad to announce “Gilgit-Baltistan Development Plan” soon

17 hours ago Pamir Times

The Massacre of Hazaras in Our Country

18 hours ago Pamir Times

Promoting Peace through Conflict Management

18 hours ago Pamir Times

Young mother dies while delivering baby at DHQ Hospital Chilas, CM orders inquiry

2 days ago Pamir Times

CM seeks journalists’ support in countering “fake nationalism, sectarianism”

3 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: