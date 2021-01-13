Young mother dies while delivering baby at DHQ Hospital Chilas, CM orders inquiry

CHILAS/GILGIT: A 22-years old mother lost her life while delivering a baby at the District Headquarters hospital in Chilas, Diamer. Relatives of the deceased young mother staged a protest demonstration accusing the hospital staff of negligence. They said that the hospital does not have even a single gynecologist due to which the health of mothers and children are at great risk.

Taking cognizance of the protest demonstration, the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan had ordered an inquiry into the incident.

It is pertinent to note that Gilgit-Baltistan lacks tertiary care facilities. As of 2013, there were only 66 specialist doctors serving almost 2 million people across Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a government report. The situation has not improved significantly since then. Hospitals without trained staff a routine in almost all districts.

The average maternal mortality ratio in Gilgit-Baltistan is around 157 deaths per 100,000 live births, which is worse than AJK (104) and equal to Punjab (157), but better than KP (165), Sindh (224) and Balochistan (298), according to the Pakistan Maternal Mortality Survey of 2019.

