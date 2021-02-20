Sun. Feb 21st, 2021

SCO Reappoints Samina Baig, the Everest Climber, as Brand Ambassador

1 day ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: Special Communications Organization (SCO) reappointed Miss Samina Baig as its Brand Ambassador today. The signing ceremony was held at HQ SCO Rawalpindi. Maj General Ali Farhan HI (M) DG SCO and other officials of SCO were present on the occasion.

Samina Baig is a Pakistani high-altitude mountaineer. Born in Gilgit-Baltistan, at the age of 21, she became the first Muslim Pakistani woman to climb Mount Everest and the seven summits. Samina Baig is engaged with SCO for the last 4 years and is involved in promoting SCO initiatives in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

SCO recently agreed to support Samina Baig’s K2 expedition for June 2021. She will become the first Pakistani women to carry Pakistan’s flag to the summit of 8,611 meters high peak. This initiative will promote women empowerment and also raise awareness about global warming and climate changes.

During the ceremony SCO and Samina Baig paid tribute to Muhammad Ali Sadpara, the mountaineer who disappeared attempting to become the first Pakistani to scale the ‘Killer Mountain’ in winter. Commenting on the said incident she said. “Mountaineering has always been regarded as a merciless endeavour and supreme test of human endurance. My spirits are high and I seek prayers of my well wishers for accomplishing this challenge.”

SCO pledges to support people of AJ&K and GB by recognizing these children of the mountains.

