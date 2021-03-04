Senator Falak Naz Chitrali makes history
CHITRAL: Falak Naz, a resident of Chitral district, made history by becoming the first female senator of the region.
Contesting on a ticket offered by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Falak Naz was able to get 51 votes from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa provincial assembly.
She has been a long term supporter of PTI, and has held many positions in the party’s regional set-up.
Senator Naz belongs to a remote village named Rayeen. She has worked as a teacher at a private school in the past.
Before joining PTI 2013, Falak Naz was a supporter of Pakistan Peoples Party.