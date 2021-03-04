Fri. Mar 5th, 2021

Senator Falak Naz Chitrali makes history

22 hours ago Pamir Times

CHITRAL: Falak Naz, a resident of Chitral district, made history by becoming the first female senator of the region.

Contesting on a ticket offered by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Falak Naz was able to get 51 votes from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa provincial assembly.

She has been a long term supporter of PTI, and has held many positions in the party’s regional set-up.

Senator Naz belongs to a remote village named Rayeen. She has worked as a teacher at a private school in the past.

Before joining PTI 2013, Falak Naz was a supporter of Pakistan Peoples Party.

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

