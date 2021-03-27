“16 people arrested in connection with Naltar terror attack”: Commissioner Diamer-Astore Division

CHILAS: The Gilgit-Baltistan Police has arrested 16 people nominated in a First-Information Report (FIR) after the terrorist attack left six people dead and 8 injured in Naltar Valley. The cases have been registered under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) laws.

This was stated by Dildar Malik, Commissioner of the Diamer-Astore Division, while talking to the media in Chilas today, after meeting a group of Sunni clerics.

Malik praised the Shia clerics and leaders for playing a ‘key role’ in arresting of the 16 people.

It is pertinent to note that the 16 people were arrested because they have been accused of involvement in the attack by families of the deceased and injured individuals.

The victims and survivors belonged to the Gujjar community, leaving in upper reaches of the Naltar Valley. Among the deceased was a woman and a 75-years old man.

Deputy Inspector General of Police had, based on initial investigation, said that a group of people opened indiscriminate firing on the passenger vehicle.

The tragic incident that took place on 25th of March has flared up emotions across Gilgit-Baltistan, with protest demonstrations taking place in different areas.

Gilgit-Baltistan Police, after initially calling it an act of ‘personal enmity’, has termed the incident as a terrorist attack.

The Commissioner warned social media users to refrain from sharing hate material and rumors on social media.

Watch video of press conference

