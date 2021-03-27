Sun. Mar 28th, 2021

“16 people arrested in connection with Naltar terror attack”: Commissioner Diamer-Astore Division

8 hours ago Pamir Times

CHILAS: The Gilgit-Baltistan Police has arrested 16 people nominated in a First-Information Report (FIR) after the terrorist attack left six people dead and 8 injured in Naltar Valley. The cases have been registered under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) laws.

This was stated by Dildar Malik, Commissioner of the Diamer-Astore Division, while talking to the media in Chilas today, after meeting a group of Sunni clerics.

Malik praised the Shia clerics and leaders for playing a ‘key role’ in arresting of the 16 people.

It is pertinent to note that the 16 people were arrested because they have been accused of involvement in the attack by families of the deceased and injured individuals.

Inside view of the passenger vehicle that was attacked in Naltar Valley on 25 March 2021. Police has arrested 16 people in connection with this heinous terrorist attack

The victims and survivors belonged to the Gujjar community, leaving in upper reaches of the Naltar Valley. Among the deceased was a woman and a 75-years old man.

Deputy Inspector General of Police had, based on initial investigation, said that a group of people opened indiscriminate firing on the passenger vehicle.

The tragic incident that took place on 25th of March has flared up emotions across Gilgit-Baltistan, with protest demonstrations taking place in different areas.

Gilgit-Baltistan Police, after initially calling it an act of ‘personal enmity’, has termed the incident as a terrorist attack.

The Commissioner warned social media users to refrain from sharing hate material and rumors on social media.

Watch video of press conference

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

GB Govt plans ‘crackdown on social media’ to curb hate speech in the wake of Naltar terror attack

1 day ago Pamir Times

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hear all cases related to “impugned decisions” of GB Supreme Appellate Court

1 day ago Pamir Times

Gilgit district reports 5 new cases of CoVID-19 infection

1 week ago Pamir Times

“Enhanced investment in climate-resilience infrastructure key to viable disaster response”: CM Gilgit-Baltistan

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

GB Assembly passes yet another resolution demanding ‘provincial status’ for Gilgit-Baltistan

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

Committee formed to deliberate on ‘administrative, constitutional reforms’ in Gilgit-Baltistan

3 weeks ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

Gilgit Police arrests two for opening fire on public vehicle today

5 hours ago Pamir Times

Two injured after miscreants open fire on a public transport vehicle in Gilgit city

8 hours ago Pamir Times

“16 people arrested in connection with Naltar terror attack”: Commissioner Diamer-Astore Division

8 hours ago Pamir Times

GB Govt plans ‘crackdown on social media’ to curb hate speech in the wake of Naltar terror attack

1 day ago Pamir Times

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hear all cases related to “impugned decisions” of GB Supreme Appellate Court

1 day ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: