Two injured after miscreants open fire on a public transport vehicle in Gilgit city

Gilgit: Vehicles manufactured by the Suzuki company are the most commonly used public transport vehicles in Gilgit city. File Photo

GILGIT: Two persons were injured after unidentified miscreants opened fire on a passenger Suzuki (vehicle) near Konadas RCC bridge in Gilgit city.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police Mirza Hasan said that the vehicle was traveling from Danyore towards Gilgit city when it was attacked.

The injured, who are reportedly out of danger, have been identified as Karim Uddin, a resident of Hunza, and Taj Muhammad, a resident of Peshawar.

Senior Minister Col (r) Abaidullah Baig and other notables visited the injured individuals at a local hospital and assured them of quick and robust action against the perpetrators.

The motive for the attack has not been ascertained yet, because the perpetrators remain unidentified.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...