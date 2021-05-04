GB Government, PCB to build world class cricket stadium in Pissan, Nagar
NAGAR: Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan has put his weight behind construction of a “world-class” cricket stadium in Pissan village of District Nagar.
He visited the site of the stadium after paying his respects to veteran politician and community leader, Syed Yahya Shah, who passed away a a couple of weeks back.
CM Khalid Khurshid Khan also visited the naturally stadium-like site in Pissan village. During the visit, he said that the Pakistan Cricket Board and GB Govt will work together to construct the stadium, and that it will have world-class facilities.
The Chief Minister further said that his government has already addressed the longstanding demand of constructing Shahra-e-Nagar, a major road envisaged as part of the recently announced “integrated development plan for Gilgit-Baltistan.”
It is pertinent to note that by-polls are soon to be held in a Nagar constituency vacated by PPP President Amjad Hussain Advocate, who had won from two constituencies.