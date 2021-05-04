GB Government, PCB to build world class cricket stadium in Pissan, Nagar

Nagar: Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed Khan posing for a photograph at the site of the proposed stadium.

NAGAR: Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan has put his weight behind construction of a “world-class” cricket stadium in Pissan village of District Nagar. He visited the site of the stadium after paying his respects to veteran politician and community leader, Syed Yahya Shah, who passed away a a couple of weeks back.

CM Khalid Khurshid Khan also visited the naturally stadium-like site in Pissan village. During the visit, he said that the Pakistan Cricket Board and GB Govt will work together to construct the stadium, and that it will have world-class facilities.

The Chief Minister further said that his government has already addressed the longstanding demand of constructing Shahra-e-Nagar, a major road envisaged as part of the recently announced “integrated development plan for Gilgit-Baltistan.”

It is pertinent to note that by-polls are soon to be held in a Nagar constituency vacated by PPP President Amjad Hussain Advocate, who had won from two constituencies.

Pamir Times administrator Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth. See author's posts

Share this:

WhatsApp

Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...