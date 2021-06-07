BREAKING: 17 members of a family feared drowned after coaster faces accident on the Karakoram Highway

GILGIT: A woman has died while 17 members of the same family are feared drowned after a coaster fell into the Indus River near Pani Bagh area of Dasu in Kohistan.

The coaster was reportedly traveling from Chilas to Rawalpindi.

According to our Chilas-based senior reporter, Shahabuddin Ghauri, all the 17 passengers were from the same family belonging to Thalpan, Chilas. The driver was reportedly a resident of Darel Valley, Diamer.

Kohistan Police has confirmed that the dead body of a woman was found on the bank of the Indus river at the site of the incident. The coaster along with other passengers is reportedly missing.

Rescue 1122, Police and Local community have launched search and rescue activities.

This is a developing story. Facts of the story might change, as more information is received. If you have any details about the accident, you can share with us through the following: