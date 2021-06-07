Mon. Jun 7th, 2021

BREAKING: 17 members of a family feared drowned after coaster faces accident on the Karakoram Highway

10 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: A woman has died while 17 members of the same family are feared drowned after a coaster fell into the Indus River near Pani Bagh area of Dasu in Kohistan.

The coaster was reportedly traveling from Chilas to Rawalpindi.
According to our Chilas-based senior reporter, Shahabuddin Ghauri, all the 17 passengers were from the same family belonging to  Thalpan, Chilas. The driver was reportedly a resident of Darel Valley, Diamer.
Kohistan Police has confirmed that the dead body of a woman was found on the bank of the Indus river at the site of the incident. The coaster along with other passengers is reportedly missing.
Rescue 1122, Police and Local community have launched search and rescue activities.

This is a developing story. Facts of the story might change, as more information is received. If you have any details about the accident, you can share with us through the following: 

Pamir Times

administrator

Pamir Times is the pioneering community news and views portal of Gilgit – Baltistan, Kohistan, Chitral and the surrounding mountain areas. It is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-partisan and independent venture initiated by the youth.

See author's posts

More Stories

ECNEC approves Shandoor-Gilgit, Thallichi GB – Shounter AJK, road projects, costing upto 68bn rupees

3 days ago Pamir Times

Vehicle carrying 10 people plunges in river while crossing wooden bridge in Upper Chitral, 2 survive

1 week ago Pamir Times

Disturbing trend of some govt officials using social media to spread hate material in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

Gilgit and Diamer announce “Mini Lockdown” due to uncertain Law & Order and CoVID situation

2 weeks ago Pamir Times

GB Minister forgives misbehavior of FWO officials in Skardu Road manhandling incident

4 weeks ago Pamir Times

Defying govt orders, Traders announce opening of markets in Gilgit

1 month ago Pamir Times

What do you think?

You may have missed

BREAKING: 17 members of a family feared drowned after coaster faces accident on the Karakoram Highway

10 hours ago Pamir Times

The Ismaili community launches “Saaf Khushaal Pakistan” cleanliness drive on World Environment Day

2 days ago Pamir Times

OEC releases fifth edition of flagship “Educure” Magazine

2 days ago Pamir Times

KIU poised to launch new monthly magazine, “The Karakoram”

3 days ago Pamir Times

ECNEC approves Shandoor-Gilgit, Thallichi GB – Shounter AJK, road projects, costing upto 68bn rupees

3 days ago Pamir Times
Instagram did not return a 200.
%d bloggers like this: