Sat. Jun 26th, 2021

Newly constituted Managing Committee of PRCS Gilgit-Baltistan meets for the first time

11 hours ago Pamir Times

Gilgit (PR) The first formal meeting of the newly constituted Managing Committee of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Gilgit-Baltistan headed by Brig. (Retd) Saleem Mahmood, Chairman PRCS GB was held on Thursday at the PRCS Provincial Headquarters Minawar Gilgit.

The meeting was attended by the Managing Committee Members including Mr. Ashraf Ashoor, SP (Retd) Ghulam Nabi, Mr. Shamshad Hussain,Advocate Shahid Abbas, Ghulam Mehdi, Syed Fatima Mousvi and Ms. Yasmin Afzal along with senior management staff of PRCS GB.

The committee thoroughly discussed the overall progress including achievements during major disasters and challenges faced by the organization.

Speaking at the occasion, PRCS GB Chairman Brig. Saleem Mahmood said that the PRCS is an auxiliary body to the government in humanitarian services which was established by the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the newly constituted Managing Committee under his leadership will ensure merit and transparency in staff induction and relief distribution across the region.

The committee set out some future targets regarding strengthening and sustainability of the organization and identified various potential fundraising and resource mobilization opportunities to cater the financial challenges.

The committee stressed on establishment of permanent building of PRCS GB Headquarters and establishment of district branches and plead the GB government and PRCS National Headquarters to extend all possible support in achieving the set goals.

The committee unanimously selected Mr. Ashraf Ashoor as Vice Chairman PRCS GB and also constituted various Sub-committees to streamline the organization’s affairs.

