Fri. Jul 2nd, 2021

Gilgit-Baltistan reports sharp rise in CoVID19 infections

8 hours ago Pamir Times

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Health has reported sudden sharp rise in number of coronavirus infection. 101 infections were reported in the Daily Situation Report, compared to 41 infections reported yesterday.

Fearing a new wave of infections, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has announced closure of schools in Gilgit Division.

Various districts have also announced mass vaccination campaigns.

Due to inflex of tourists, and surge in business activities, the COVID-19 precautions are not being followed widely. Various sports and political events, including protest demonstrations, have been held in the past several weeks.

After the situation started deteriorating, the GB government announced cancellation of various mega tourist/cultural events.

