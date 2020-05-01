Fri. May 1st, 2020

CoVID19: YDA Hunza calls for sampling of all staff at Civil Hospital Aliabad and Civil Hospital Gulmit

7 hours ago Pamir Times

Hunza: YDA members met recently to discuss the situation after Hunza's first CoVID-19 case was confirmed.

HUNZA: (PR) The Young Doctors Alliance (YDA) Hunza has called for sampling of all health staff of civil hospital Aliabad and Civil hospital Gulmit, after a paramedic staff tested positive, becoming the district’s first confirmed case.

Other recommendations made by the YDA includes Shutting down of the two hospitals until the lab tests have been received. They ahve also called for stricdt lockdown to ‘break the chain’ of CoVID-19, an infectious disease that has affected most countries of the world, causing the deaths of tens of thousands of people.

The YDA has also demanded ‘implementation of triage at all health facilities’, provision of PPEs to the hospital staff.

They have also called on the government to categorize Hunza as a “high risk” area, where the ‘protocols should be upgraded and revised for PPEs usage’.

They have urged all the hospital staff to ;observe self quarantine until the results are received.’

CoVID19: YDA Hunza calls for sampling of all staff at Civil Hospital Aliabad and Civil Hospital Gulmit

